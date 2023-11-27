COLUMBUS — A Christmas Jazz Fest in Columbus will have a distinct Mansfield flavor next month.

Singer/performer Najee Rawls and keyboardist Garlan McCruter Sr. will both be on stage Dec. 22 at the historic Lincoln Theater during the show, which begins at 8 p.m.

Also performing will be Demola – The Violinist and saxophonist Rhoda G., according to Latasha Reed, who is helping to promote the event.

Rawls, a 23-year-old Mansfield Senior graduate, was recently cast in one of the lead roles in “Beetlejuice The Musical” aboard the 965-foot Norwegian cruise ship Viva.

Having grown up singing and performing on stages around Mansfield, Rawls leaves Dec. 27 to begin one month of rehearsals for the cruise ship show. The ship sets sail in February with planned stops in the Caribbean and Mediterranean seas.

A veteran of more than 50 musical productions, Rawls is also scheduled to compete Nov. 23 in the finals of “Amateur Night at the Apollo” in New York City, a tradition that began at the theater in 1934. Top prize in the competition is $25,000.

McCruter has played for more than 60 years at weddings and churches. He formed “G & Friends” a couple of years ago. The group has performed in a variety of settings and events.

In the band, McCruter and Sidney Brown Jr. play keyboards. Travis Ferrell plays bass and Felix Nico Jordan plays drums.

Tickets ranging in price from $32 to $52 are available at the Lincoln Theater website. Some of the proceeds from the evening will go toward feeding the homeless, according to Reed.

For more information, contact Reed at 614-572-5121.

The Lincoln Theater is located at 769 E. Long St. in Columbus.