Jacquelyn Joy Reindl, 96, passed away at OhioHealth Riverside Hospital on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Jacquelyn was born on December 31, 1926 in Sanborn, Iowa. She was the daughter of Walter and Eva (Block) Leitheiser. Jacquelyn enjoyed attending water aerobics and was involved in a group ‘TOPS”. In her early years, she was active with the girl scouts. Jacquelyn attended St. Peter’s Catholic Church and was a faithful volunteer. She enjoyed knitting, quilting, and word search puzzles.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Reindl, Sandra Jerger, Thomas (Kathy) Reindl, Lucille Brown, Susan (Keith) Elliott, and Alan Reindl; her grandchildren, Erika (Mark) Malick, Devon Erdenberger, Diana (Allison) Reindl-Gill, Jeff Reindl, and Michelle (Eric) Wallace; her great-grandchildren, Brooke and Blake Malick, Rylan and Ethan Wallace, and Maddie Pirog; and her sister, Joyce Jordan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on November 19, 1988, Bernard Reindl; and her son-in-law, James Brown.

Family will receive guests from 12:00-1:00 pm on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral services will begin immediately at 1:00 pm. Jacquelyn will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park. Please consider making a memorial contribution to St. Peter’s Parish, 104 W. First St. Mansfield, OH 44902.

