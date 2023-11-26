SHELBY – East Main Street was glowing Sunday night in downtown Shelby, as community members lined the sidewalks and ushered in the Christmas season with a Parade of Lights.

Despite cold and rainy conditions, those in attendance stuck around after the parade to watch the lighting of several Christmas trees around the downtown gazebo.

Police cruiser leading Parade of Lights.
Fire truck in Parade of Lights.
Firefighter driving truck.
Man dressed as Santa playing guitar and singing.
Float in Parade of Lights.
Man dressed as Santa playing guitar and singing.
Girl throwing candy in Parade of Lights.
Farm tractor driving in Parade of Lights.
Girl dressed in elf costume.
Float in Parade of Lights.
Children waving to those watching Parade of Lights.
Parade of Lights float.
Parade of Lights float.
Parade of Lights float.
Man dressed as Santa in Parade of Lights.
Man dressed as Santa in Parade of Lights.
Woman dressed in elf costume.
East Main Street in downtown Shelby.
Christmas tree with lights.
Christmas tree under gazebo.

