SHELBY – East Main Street was glowing Sunday night in downtown Shelby, as community members lined the sidewalks and ushered in the Christmas season with a Parade of Lights.
Despite cold and rainy conditions, those in attendance stuck around after the parade to watch the lighting of several Christmas trees around the downtown gazebo.
The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.
Community investment made this reporting happen. Independent, local news in Shelby and Northern Richland County is brought to you in part by the generous support of Phillips Tube Group, R.S. Hanline, ArcelorMittal, Lloyd Rebar, Hess Industries, and Shelby Printing.