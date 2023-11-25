PLYMOUTH — The first girls basketball game of the season took extra time to decide.

But Plymouth didn’t mind.

The Big Red Vikings earned a 26-21 overtime decision against Hillsdale on Friday night in the lidlifter for both squads.

Offense was at a premium as each team flexed its defensive muscle.

The Falcons opened a 10-5 halftime lead, but the Big Red Vikings tied it at 19-19 at the end of regulation.

Plymouth allowed just two points in the extra session to earn the win.

The Big Red Vikings (1-0) will host Galion on Tuesday.

Hillsdale (0-1) returns to action Thursday at Dalton.

The photos below were provided by Diane Bemiller.