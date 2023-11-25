Jarod S. Hacker, 40, formerly of Mansfield passed away November 22, 2023.

Jarod was born March 7, 1983 in Mansfield. In his younger years, he loved skateboarding, snowboarding, and detailing cars. He loved cooking, and he truly enjoyed the times he spent running a food truck and the traveling that went along with it. Jarod also enjoyed playing cards and listening to music but his true love was time spent with his daughter, niece, and nephews.

Jarod is survived by his daughter Caylee Hacker; mother Rebecca Hacker Harris; brother Justyn Harris; grandparents Steve and Joan Hacker; niece Gabby; nephews Isaiah, Jaycob, Braylyn, Traidyn, Lynix; aunts and uncles: Ron (Jinny) Hacker, Rick (Tina) Hacker, Renee (Nace) DiNovo; cousins Savannah, Sean, Alyssa, Darian, Josie, and Julianna.

The family will receive friends at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West on Thursday from 2 – 4pm. A service will be held at 4:00 pm with burial taking place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for the education of his treasured daughter, Caylee. Checks can be made payable to Caylee Hacker, and virtual donations can be made via Venmo @cayleehacker.

