LUCAS — Visitors will have a hard time finding a room at the Malabar Farm Big House without a Christmas tree in it during the holiday season.

The 32-room historic home at 4050 Bromfield Road will be decked out for the holidays after Thanksgiving.

Malabar Farm State Park Manager Matt Rogers said candlelight tours will open for the first two weekends of December.

Hours will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 1-2 and 8-9. Sunday hours for Dec. 3 and 10 will be noon to 4 p.m.

The tour costs $6 for adults and $4 for children. Visitors can purchase tickets at the farm’s Visitor Center and gift shop.

Volunteers lead the house tours and are available for questions.

The farm also provides baked goods, hot chocolate, tea and cider at the end of the tour in the garage. Santa Claus might also make appearances.

Visit the Malabar Farm Foundation’s website, Facebook page or call the park office at 419-892-2784 for more information.

Malabar Farm was home to award-winning Mansfield author Louis Bromfield. It was built in 1939 and best known as the site where Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall were married in 1945. It has since become a state park.