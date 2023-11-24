LEXINGTON — Ava Brown’s star continues to rise.

Lexington’s sophomore outside hitter, Brown was selected to the All-Ohio second team in Division II by the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association.

The 6-foot-2 Brown was an All-Ohio third-team selection as a freshman.

Brown led Lady Lex (19-6) to a berth in the district championship for the first time since 2017.

She recorded 550 kills, 42 blocks, 240 digs and 175 assists.

Mia McDougal

Buckeye Central’s Mia McDougal was an All-Ohio second-team pick in Division IV.

McDougal helped the Buckettes (19-8) reach the regional final.

The senior middle hitter and defensive specialist had 342 kills on the season and led the Northern 10 Athletic Conference with 111 blocks. She ranked sixth in the N10 with 382 digs.