Dwight “Dan” Feldman of Mansfield, Ohio passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. He was 67.

He was born on September 12, 1956 in Iowa City, Iowa to Dwight H. Feldman and Edith M. (Reese) Feldman. After high school Dan proudly served in the United States Army.

On March 14, 1981 Dan married the love of his life, Dianna Lynn Lynch, in Columbus, Ohio. The couple went on to share 42 wonderful years of marriage together.

Dan was extremely proud to serve as a firefighter at the Mansfield Fire Department for 33 years until his retirement. He loved every aspect of being a firefighter, and although at the beginning of his career he wasn’t exactly the greatest cook, he quickly took over the role of cooking for his station and improved his skills in no time. For a number of years, Dan also served as the AFL-CIO Union Rep for the Mansfield Fire Fighters Local 266.

In his spare time, he would spend countless hours doing crossword puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune- even auditioning for the show with his son Greg. Dan also enjoyed fishing, listening to his favorite classic rock music, and learning all sorts of different trivia facts. Dan and Lynn were members of Linden Road Presbyterian Church. Above all else he was a true family man; he loved his children and would support them in everything they did- which always made him a proud father.

Dan is survived by his loving wife Dianna Lynn Feldman, children Gregory Feldman, Rachel Feldman, Kristin (Jason) Feldman Picking, brother Timothy (Sandy) Feldman, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Martha E. Feldman Baskin.

The Feldman family will receive guests from 5-7 pm on Friday, December 1, 2023 at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Marion Avenue Chapel, and again on Saturday December 2, 2023 from 10-11 am, where a funeral honoring Dan’s life will begin immediately after. Pastor Tom Roepke will speak.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Dan’s family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence on his obituary page at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Funeral Home: Snyder Funeral Home, Marion Avenue Chapel

Website: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com