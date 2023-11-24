Donald Ray “Don” Hall, age 83, of Shelby, died Friday, November 24, 2023 at his home.

Don was born November 9, 1940 in Inez, KY, he was the last surviving of 11 children born to the late Alvin B. and Eliza Bell (Hurd) Hall. For 30 years, Don worked at the Tuby in Shelby and was a member of the United Steel Workers 3057. He retired under the Copperweld ownership in 2002.

A car lover/enthusiast to say the least, Don also enjoyed motorcycles. He was a kind and gentle man and with lots of love to give always having a particular soft spot and admiration for children. He was a member of the Shelby First Free Will Baptist Church.

Don is survived by his daughters: Debra Deppen of Shelby, Donna (Delmos) Boggs of Mt. Vernon, and Denise (Ray) Oney of Shiloh; step-daughters: Marsha (Lyle) Chronister of Shiloh, Debbie (Rob) Yates of Greenup, KY, Karen (Mike) Bailey of Attica, Angie (Senol) Kocaman of Shelby, and Jenny (Matt) Roth of Shelby; grandchildren: Melissa Blody, Joshua Roth, Aaron Boggs, Eric Boggs, Stacey Calame, Steven Oney, and numerous step grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and numerous step great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and siblings, Don was preceded in death by his wife whom he wed June 30, 1978, Louanna Jane (Oney) Hall, on April 21, 2020.

Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 from 11 am-1 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby where funeral services will immediately follow at 1 pm. Pastor Aaron Boggs, his grandson, will officiate the services with burial following in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Shiloh. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio (www.hospiceofnorthcentralohio.org/support-us/donate-to-hnco) or Shriners Children’s Hospital (www.lovetotherescue.org/).

