BELLVILLE — The Clear Fork girls basketball team unleashed a second-half rally to subdue Lexington 50-41 on Friday night in a clash of Richland County rivals at Bellville.

Mel Blubaugh topped the Colts with 14 points, while Kylie Belcher added 11 points and seven rebounds and Lillian Weikle contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.

Makaree Chapman and Bella Temple each chipped in 11 points for Lady Lex, and combined for 10 rebounds.

Lexington edged in front 9-8 through the first quarter and enjoyed a 21-19 halftime advantage.

But Clear Fork moved on top with a big third period, outscoring Lex 18-10 to take a 37-31 third-quarter lead.

The Colts put the game away with a 13-10 margin in the final quarter.

Clear Fork outscored Lady Lex 18-3 from behind the 3-point arc. The Colts also nailed 18-of-23 free throws, while Lexington made 12-of-21 from the stripe.

Clear Fork improves to 2-0 on the year. The Colts started the season Wednesday night with a 57-46 victory over Madison.

This marked the season opener for Lexington, which plays at Loudonville on Tuesday night.

Clear Fork travels to Bellevue on Tuesday night.