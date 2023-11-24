Carl William Cunfer, 91, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Carl was born July 5, 1932 in Slatington, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Charles and Mary (Brobst) Cunfer. Carl was a 1950 graduate of Slatington High School, he then went on to graduate from Wittenberg University in 1959 and Hamma School of Theology in 1962. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he served during the Korean War.

Carl was ordained into the Lutheran ministry on May 22, 1962 at Zion Lutheran Church in Canton, Ohio, into what was formerly, The United Lutheran Church of America, and now Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. For 34 ½ years, he served the parish of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Mansfield, Ohio. This congregation is part of the Northeastern Ohio Synod of the ELCA.

Carl believed in giving back and being active in the community. In previous years, Carl served the American Cancer Society for 6 years on the Community Action Board, for 6 years on the Good Shepherd Home for the Aged Board, and the Mansfield Cancer Foundation. He dedicated 24 years to Camp Mowana and 20 years to the Renaissance Center as a volunteer.

Carl was a member of Mansfield Area Lutheran Pastors Association, Mansfield Men’s Garden Club, Mansfield Noon Lion’s (where he served as secretary), and as treasurer for Richland Branch 8438 of Lutheran Brotherhood. He was a member of Mansfield General Hospital’s Pastoral Care Advisory Committee, Institutional Review Board and Gerontology Committee.

After retirement, Carl found much enjoyment in traveling and had visited thirty different countries. He loved heading to Florida for the winter to get away from the cold temperatures in Ohio. His favorite time of year was decorating for Christmas and he did so yearly. Carl had a green thumb, took pride in his plants and had beautiful gardens.

He is survived by his friend, Michael Bing; a brother, Edwin Cunfer; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Arvilla, Ralph, Ernest, and Dean Cunfer.

Family and friends may visit from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. 2nd Street, Slatington, PA 18088. Additional calling hour from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Dinkey Memorial Church, 1742 Dinkey Rd., Ashfield, PA 18212. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am. Carl will be laid to rest in Dinkey Memorial Church Cemetery. Following the graveside service, a luncheon will be served in the Dinkey Social Hall.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 pm at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 541 Springmill Street, Mansfield, OH 44903.

As Carl was generous throughout his life and believed in giving back, it seems only fitting that in his honor you make a memorial contribution to either St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 541 Springmill Street, Mansfield, OH 44903 or Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church, 2769 Pleasant Valley Rd. Lucas, Ohio 44843. Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the family.

