MANSFIELD — The Ashland County Toys for Tots campaign will collect toys for Ashland and Richland counties children on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Saturday’s “Stuff the Truck” event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at Five Below, 2263 Walker Lake Road in Ontario.

Participants are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys.

Can’t make it to the Saturday toy drive? You can also drop off toys at Abundant Life Church or Wooden Tax Services, 219 S. Main Street in Mansfield. Smitley said the group is especially in need of infant toys.

Smitley said the toys will be distributed among children in Ashland County and Mansfield. Parents or guardians who need help with Christmas gifts can fill out an application on the campaign’s website.

“We just want to make sure every child gets a toy in their hand,” Smitley said.