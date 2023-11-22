Roger Dale Payne, age 87, died Wednesday November 22, 2023 at The Arbors at Mifflin in Mansfield, after a long battle with Parkinson’s.

Born November 25, 1935 in Shelby to Harry and Edyth (Beck) Payne, he had been a lifelong area resident. A 1954 graduate of Shelby High School, Roger also served in the United States Army. He worked as a salesman for the Shelby Sales Book for numerous years before opening up his own company, Key Business Forms, where he retired in 2000. An avid Cleveland sports fan, Roger loved watching the Cavaliers, Indians and the Browns. In early years, he enjoyed playing basketball. Most of all he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Patsy (Wilson) Payne whom he wed in 1958; son, Todd (Donna) Payne, and Robin D. (Tracy Cartwright) Payne all of Mansfield; three grandchildren, Heath (Deana) Payne of Lexington, Jenni (Jason) Hertz of Fredericktown, Georgia (Zack) Carroll of Bellville; five great-grandchildren Jackson Hertz, Austin Payne, Jared Hertz, Maddox Carroll and Bryden Cartwright; as well as many other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his sister Gloria Noffsinger and brother Jack Payne.

Visitation will be held at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory on Monday, November 27, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 12:00 PM. Interment will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home: Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory

Website: barkdullfuneralhome.com