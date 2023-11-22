ASHLAND — The Ashland FFA Chapter hosted the District 2 Food Science and Technology Career Development Event on Nov. 16 with six schools competing for a spot at the state competition in January.

Plymouth FFA won the competition, with Ashland finishing second, followed by Buckeye Central, Crestview, Loudonville, and Monroeville.

Pictured above is the Ashland FFA Food Science Team. (Courtesy of Ashland FFA)

Students identified tools like a Botswick Consistometer or a pH meter, identified aromas, chose the different food item at the triangle test, solved production math problems, identified types of customer inquiry letters, and determined the safety violation depicted in pictures.

Plymouth and Ashland will represent District 2 at the State Food Science and Technology CDE in January.

Individually, Katelyn Swingle of Plymouth was first, Braden Montgomery of Plymouth was second, Haley McNaull of Ashland was third, Chloe McFrederick and Thomas Steele of Ashland tied for fourth, and Chiyo Harris of Plymouth was 5th.

The Food Science and Technology Career Development Event (CDE) requires students to have an in-depth understanding of food product development, food presentation and food safety issues. Participants also use their sensory skills to solve problems and make sound decisions, the National FFA organization stated.