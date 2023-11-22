Frederick Wayne “Fred” Coward, age 67, of Shelby, died Tuesday night, November 21, 2023 at OhioHealth Shelby Hospital with his wife and son at his side. Fred’s death follows a long and valiant battle with cancer.

Fred was born March 9, 1956 in Shelby to the late Elbert and Willene (Price) Coward. He was a veteran of the United State Navy serving from 1973-1975. Throughout his life, Fred worked at Crane Plumbing and the Mansfield Reformatory prior to spending the majority of his career as the meter reader for the City of Shelby Utilities Department. He retired in 2016 and always let it be known that retirement was “the best job he’s ever had.”

Fred absolutely loved sports, especially golf, which he thoroughly enjoyed playing. In fact, he was practically a permanent fixture at Wood Ridge Golf Course playing in numerous leagues including the Owls, Moose, and couple’s leagues. Additionally, he was a die-hard Cleveland sports fanatic and loved watch the Browns, Indians/Guardians, and the Cavaliers. Fred had a heart of gold and especially carried a soft spot for children and animals- many of which were nearly brought home and rescued while on his route for reading meters.

Fred is survived by his wife, Lori A. (Oehrli) Coward; whom he wed on January 29, 2005; his son: Ian Wayne Coward of Shelby; step-children: Jonathan (Porsch) Randolph of TX, Crystal Ellen (Steve) Emmer of NY, Amanda Randolph of Shelby, and Carrie Randolph of Mansfield; 2 grandchildren whom he raised: Alexia M. Randolph who is currently stationed in NC while serving in the US Marines and Giavonna R. Bricker of Shelby; 12 additional grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sisters: Susan (Richard) Bowles of PA, Sharon (Brian) James of Shelby, and Sally (Tom) King of PA; and other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by a brother, Elbert “Butch” Coward, Jr.

Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, November 26, 2023 from 1-3 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby where funeral services will be held on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 am. Rev. Steven L. Schag will officiate the services with burial following in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby with military honors conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with burial expenses.

