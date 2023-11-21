MANSFIELD — Richland Public Health has announced its 2024 fee schedule for the following entities:

Body art, food service and retail food establishments, public swimming pools, campgrounds, sewage treatment systems and private water systems.

The fee schedule for the above-mentioned programs was adopted by the Board of Health of Richland Public Health on Nov. 20, 2023 by Resolution #’s BOH/EH 2023-07 through BOH/EH 2023-12.

The fee schedule is available for review at the office of Richland Public Health at 555 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44907 and also available on its website at richlandhealth.org under Environmental Health link.

The effective date will be Dec. 1, 2023.