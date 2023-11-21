SHELBY — The Board of Directors and Small Business of the Year Committee of the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development will soon be honoring and celebrating all small businesses and naming their 2023 Small Business of the Year Recipients.

The event will be on Dec. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Kehoe Center.

Each finalist will be featured in a short video highlighting their business, sponsored by Mechanics Bank.

Presented by Medical Mutual, the awards will be given to the Small Business of the Year with 15 and more employees and 14 and fewer employees, along with large and small non-profit organizations.

Attendees are asked to register by Nov. 24 by calling the Richland Area Chamber at 419-522-3211, or online registration is available at richlandareachamber.com.

Finalists in the 14 and fewer employee category are Elzy Milling & Trade, Drs. Heringhaus, and Local Project Pro.

The 15+ employee category finalists are Hamilton Insurance Group, JPB Professional Marketing, and Sluss Realty.

The large non-profit winner, Downtown Mansfield Inc., and the small non-profit winner, Mansfield Playhouse, have already been announced and will receive their awards during the presentation.

For-profit semifinalists include 419 Barbershop, A Heritage House, Bob & Bob Door Company, Charles Mill & Pleasant Hill Marina, Elite 1 Home Inspections, Freedom Caregivers, Heartland Design Concepts, Hudson & Essex, Lloyd Rebar Company, NISS Aviation FBO, Pinnacle Building Services, Rex’s Landscaping & Construction, Shelby / Mansfield KOA Resort, Specialized Pipe Technologies, Stoodt’s Fresh Market, Superior Cleaning, and Westbrook Country Club.

Non-profit semi-finalists include Discovery School, Forever 33, Inc., Love on a Mission, Lucas Community Center, Mansfield Art Center, Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund, Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Rubies Women’s Group, Ultimate Veteran Adventures, YWCA Child Care Resource and Referral.

Premier sponsors include Alumni Roofing Co, DRM Productions Inc, OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby Hospitals, and Richland Source.