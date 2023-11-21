Lois Eilene Kisor, age 89, passed away Friday morning, November 17, 2023, at her home in Gulf Breeze, Florida, surrounded by her family and her loyal and faithful canine companion, Snickers.

Born January 26, 1934, in Marion County, Ohio, she was the last surviving child of the late Margaret M. (Schaber) and Daniel F. Carr. Coming from a family of 10 siblings, Lois knew the value of family. She was a strong woman and was always there for anyone, anytime. Lois was a former member of Diamond Hills Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling in her free time. She worked at Fashion Bug on Ashland Road for several years, but her job as a homemaker was her most important. She cherished each and every family member and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by two children, Brock (Sheila) Kisor and Gwen Brown; four grandchildren, Matthew (Anna) Kisor, Nicholaus (Jessica) Rollins, Alexis (Dino) Calia and Tabitha (Tiffany) Kisor; ten great-grandchildren; special niece, Aryanna Penick; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Kisor; son, Kenneth Kisor; three sisters, Thelma (Charles) Hogan, Donna (Virgil) Blair and Edris (Robert) Spencer; and six brothers, Franklin (Naomi) Carr, Daniel (Louise) Carr, Richard (Kathleen) Carr, Robert (May) Carr, Roger (Nancy) Carr, Floyd (Bonnie) Carr.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m., on Monday, November 27, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Randall Cooper officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Gentiva Hospice, 500 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, FL 32505.

