Janet I. Harned, 83, of Ashland, passed away Friday, November 17, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born August 10, 1940 in Perrysville, Ohio, she was the daughter of Charles and Evelyn (Craig) McCurdy.

Janet retired from Wayne Savings Community Bank where she worked as a teller. She had always had close calls with her health over the years but would fight through it for the love of her family. Janet was a very kind and social person and had an extremely large love for her family especially her great grandchildren which she always talked about.

She is survived by her three sons, Mark (Alice) Harned, Matthew (Debbie James) Harned and Michael (Denise) Harned; her grandchildren, Megan, Brent, Vanessa and Paige; and seven great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce H. Harned and her brother, Monty C. McCurdy.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Please visit Janet’s memorial page at www.wappner.com for future service information.

