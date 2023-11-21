Beloved husband of Mary McLaughlin Davis. Loving father of Scott (Leslie), Edward J. (Dawn), Heidi Davis (deceased), Catharine Gabeler (Sean), Brendan Wentz (Stephanie), and loving grandfather of 16. Survived by sisters Pat, Ruthie, and Rosemary, and preceded in death by Jerry, Sondra, and Richard. Passed away surrounded by family November 18, 2023.

Ed was a friend of Bill W. and Dr. Bob, a member of Local 42 for 50 years, and a loving friend and neighbor to many.

Funeral Mass Saturday, November 25 at St. Luke Church (Clifton and Bunts Rd., Lakewood) at 10:00 a.m. Interment.

FRIENDS MAY CALL IN THE McGORRAY- HANNA FUNERAL HOME of WESTLAKE, 25620 CENTER RIDGE RD. (W. of Columbia) FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24 from 3-7PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or The Cleveland Clinic.

Funeral Home: Mc-Gorray-Hanna

