BUCYRUS — United Way of North Central Ohio (UWNCO) is pleased to welcome Carmon Walter to the team as development director for Crawford and Wyandot counties.

She came onboard on Oct. 31 and will assume responsibility for coordinating United Way’s annual campaign in the region.

“Carmon jumped right into the deep end,” UWNCO Executive Director Amber Wertman said.

“She spent her first day at the workplace campaign kickoff event for Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, one of our most generous corporate donors.”

As Development Director, Walter will develop and manage workplace campaigns with local businesses, coordinate fundraising events, and build relationships with donors and community impact partners.

“With deep roots in Crawford County and significant ties to Wyandot, she’s going to be a great representative for UWNCO in the community,” Wertman said.

“She brings lots of experience in event planning and customer relations, and her transition to our team has been seamless.”

Walter is a native of Crawford County and graduated from Buckeye Central High School in New Washington.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University, later returning to BGSU for a Master of Business Administration degree in Marketing.

She lives outside of Galion with her husband Adam and their two children.

“I’m very excited to join United Way of North Central Ohio,” Walter said. “It’s great to give back to the communities that have supported me throughout my life.

“I love connecting people with a common goal and want to help build the teams that can fill our communities with successful children, healthy families and self-sufficient residents.”

UWNCO has a current opening for the position of Development Director for Marion County.

Interested individuals may visit unitedwaynco.org or call 740-383-3108 for application information.

United Way of North Central Ohio serves Crawford, Marion, and Wyandot counties, facilitating and funding more than 45 programs and projects bringing bold impact to improve the lives of every person in every community in our region.

Learn more at unitedwaynco.org.