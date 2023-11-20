Shirley Ann Vogt, age 84, of Crestline, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, November 19, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital’s Hospice Inpatient unit. Her death follows a week of being surrounded by her family she loved and cherished.

Shirley was born July 3, 1939 in Granite, MD to the late Russell O. and Gladys E. (Kemp) Ridgley. A graduate of Milford Mill High School in Maryland, she met her husband, the late Robert L. “Bob” Vogt while he was serving our country in the United States Army. They married on September 27, 1958 and moved back to Bob’s hometown, Bethlehem, Shelby Settlement, where they raised their eight children. Shirley certainly excelled as a homemaker- especially in the role of wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Shirley was so very proud of all her children and extended family and her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her life.

A woman of strong Catholic faith, Shirley was a faithful and active member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Together with Bob, they were active with Charismatic Renewal through the Diocese of Toledo and were always strong advocates of the Pro-Life Movement. Shirley was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society where she had served as an officer.

Bob and Shirley enjoyed 22 years wintering in Florida where they made numerous lifelong friends. Prior to his passing on September 17, 2021, they shared nearly 63 years of marriage. Following Bob’s passing, Shirley found great solace and support in her widow’s group, The Hopeful Hearts. In addition, Shirley had a love of cardinals which resulted in having an extensive collection and was proud to be a 30-year breast cancer survivor.

Shirley had a loving and cheerful spirit, and she always had a deep and genuine care and concern for others. Her presence on this Earth will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children: Russell Vogt of Shelby, Ken Vogt of Crestline, Karen (Brian) Alt of Shelby, Brian (Amy) Vogt of Crestline, Kurt (Mel) Vogt of Crestline, Kimberly (Jeff) Hatfield of Crestline, Teresa (Charles) Jessee of Crestline, and Sheryl (Jon) Foley of Shelby; 19 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren with one more to be born in December; sister: Maryellen Rund of MD; brother: Steve (Rose) Ridgley of MD; sister-in-law: Marilyn Vogt of Shelby; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Stacey Vogt, and sister, Rosemary Murray.

Family and friends are welcome on Friday, November 24, 2023 from 11 am-1 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation at 1:30 pm at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 5742 State Route 61 South, Shelby. Fr. Jeff Smith will celebrate Mass with burial following in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.

Online condolences may be left on Shirley’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or their Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.

