MANSFIELD: Paul L. Garver, 72, of Mansfield passed away Saturday November 18, 2023 in Mansfield OhioHealth Hospital.

The son of Richard and Mary Jane (Frost) Garver, Paul was born March 17, 1951 in Marion, Ohio. He graduated from Marion Harding High School and later North Central State College earning an associate’s degree in Computer Information Services. Paul was later hired at North Central State College as a Computer Lab Technician where he worked for 25 years.

On May 7, 1983 he married Beverly Swank.

Paul cherished his family. He loved to travel both internationally and here in the states. His excursions included vacations to Australia, Hawaii, Nashville, the Grand Canyon, Gettysburg, and New York City.

He took pride in landscaping and his lawn was kept in the best condition.

He didn’t mind gambling now and then and never turned down the opportunity to try his luck at slots.

A true history buff, one of Paul’s passions was watching and reading historical documentaries.

Paul is survived by his wife Beverly; son Brandon Garver; grandchildren Braedon and Jaena Garver; sister Pat (Dan) Wise and brother Larry (Diana) Garver; mother-in-law Opal Swank; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Pam Russell, Steve (Diane) Swank, George (Janet) Swank, and Mike Mulligan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Raymond Garver, father-in-law George Swank, and sister-in-law Susan Milligan.

Visitation will be Friday, November 24, 2023 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where his funeral services will be Saturday at 11 am. Celebrant Vickie Kissel will speak. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital, Tunnels to Towers, or S.T.O.P. (Stop The Overpopulation of Pets).

