Pamela Carter Gates, age 65, of Mansfield, passed away early Sunday morning, November 19, 2023, at The Waterford in Mansfield.

She was born October 2, 1958, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Mary (Davitz) and John Carter. Pam was a very pleasant person with a positive personality. She had a special place in her heart for all dogs.

Pam is survived by her mother, Mary Carter; stepdaughter, Jodi (Christopher) Gates; step grandchildren, Brittany, Emma, and Ashlyn; step great-grandchild, Parker; and dear friend, Polly. She was preceded in death by her father; husband, John Gates; and a sister, Debbie Pierce.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Mansfield Memorial Park, 2507 Park Avenue West, Ontario. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Dog Shelter.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario

Website: www.wappner.com