GALION/CRESTLINE – The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce has announced Beth Anne Jarvis as the interim executive director of the Chamber.

“The GCACC continues to focus on promoting the success and growth of the business community,” explained the current Chamber Board Chair.

“The board is looking at a possible re-structure of the Chamber over the next year and more information will be released when it is available.”

A reminder that the Holiday Open House and Auction that the Chamber puts on annually will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Hub at Village Square in Crestline.

Please contact the Chamber at 419-468-7737 for sponsorship opportunities and table reservations.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.