MANSFIELD — The fourth annual Holiday Sip & Shop returns Nov. 24 and 25 at the Richland County Fairgrounds to support 85-plus small businesses and handmade makers.

The goal is to provide a platform for small businesses, handmade makers and young entrepreneurs to showcase their talents with a face to face interaction.

Black Friday will begin at 5 a.m. with a line forming around 3 a.m. as the first 100 people in line will receive an attractive swag bag full of goodies and coupons from 40-plus vendors.

There will also be awesome door-buster sales, giveaways, Santa and the Grinch, food trucks and more from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday kicks off the Winter Wonderland Extravaganza from 2 to 8 p.m.

You can expect shopping, viewing of the OSU-Michigan game on a big screen, Buckeye giveaway, a giant gingerbread slide, reindeer, carriage rides, live food trucks, Santa and the Grinch and more.

Check out the Facebook or Instagram pages at The Holiday & Summer Sip & Shop Markets.