MANSFIELD — ’Tis the season of giving — and with the “12 Days of Christmas Raffle,” participants can embrace this charitable time of year.

Launched by Modern Woodmen of America, the inaugural 12 Days of Christmas Raffle allows entrants to support a local cause (funds raised will be given to 33 Forever), and it also gives entrants the opportunity to win prizes from local businesses.

This online raffle features 12 prize packages, each worth a minimum of $400, and there will be over $5,000 in total prizes awarded.

Each entry costs $33 and provides 12 chances to win (one chance every day for 12 days). Tickets are currently for sale through Dec. 12 at www.12daysofchristmasraffle.com.

Winners will be announced at the 12 Days of Christmas website each day from Dec. 13 to 24.

Participating vendors include Buckeye Imagination Museum; Golden Poppy; Hudson and Essex; Kimmy’s Cucina; Kingwood Center Gardens; Nickel & Bean; The Note; The Phoenix Brewing Co.; Relax, It’s Just Coffee; Renaissance Theatre; Snow Trails; Studio 19 Salon & Spa; and Wayne’s Country Market.

Modern Woodmen is a member-owned fraternal financial services organization.

“This organization believes in financial security through life insurance, retirement planning and financial services; quality family life through fraternal member programs and activities; and community impact through local volunteer projects that make a difference where members live, work and play,” said Jonathan Dech, Modern Woodmen financial representative.

“In considering how we could serve the community, fundraising for an incredible, local nonprofit seemed like a no-brainer. Additionally, we wanted to be able to celebrate the strength and variety of local businesses, thus leading to the concept for 12 Days of Christmas.”

Jeff Heck, co-founder of 33 Forever, said the idea for the 12 Days of Christmas Raffle was met with much enthusiasm.

“When they approached us, we thought it was an amazing idea, something really unique to the community, and we’re really honored to be the first nonprofit selected to participate,” he said.

33 Forever strives to positively impact those affected by depression, anxiety and their related disorders, including suicidal thoughts.

The organization was created to honor the life of Danielle Leedy and her longtime passion to raise awareness, empower and comfort those struggling with depression, anxiety, self-worth issues and suicidal thoughts.

Heck said the funds raised from the raffle will contribute to one of the 33 Forever’s goals since its inception in 2019.

“We are supporting financially and in other ways a mental health rehabilitation center, which is in the process of being developed in the northwest Ohio area,” Heck said.

This post-hospitalization rehabilitation facility, which will be known as “Dani’s Place,” will aim to help individuals receive the next step of care in their journey to recovery. The center is anticipated to be open and operational some time in 2025.

“We are making significant financial contributions (to the center) because that really has been a dream of our organization because of some of the stuff Dani went through and how important it is to help people coming out of the hospital and need that next step of rehab,” Heck said.