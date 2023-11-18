MANSFIELD – Holiday spirit filled the air inside Downtown Mansfield, Inc. (DMI) Saturday as children ages 12 and under shopped Christmas presents for friends and family.

DMI’s Tiny Tim Shoppe officially opened for families across the community Saturday at the nonprofit organization’s downtown office, 128 N. Main St.

Shopping hours and information

The annual Christmas shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, as well as Saturday, Dec. 2, Dec. 9, and Dec. 16.

Additionally, families can sign-up to shop on Friday, Dec. 1 between 5-8 p.m. for Christmas Time in the City, one of DMI’s busiest days of the year, according to their website.

Downtown Mansfield, Inc. CEO, Jennifer Kime, said this year’s array of gifts for shoppers to choose from includes items from several local businesses.

Volunteers at the Tiny Tim Shoppe assist children with shopping, wrapping, and tagging Christmas presents for friends and family.

“We’ve got items from businesses all over downtown who contribute to the project,” she said.

Tiny Tim Shoppe encourages ‘spirit of giving together’

The Tiny Tim Shoppe is a volunteer-assisted Christmas shop open to children around the community ages 12 and under.

Free reservations are available online, with five time slots available each half hour. Families with groups larger than five are encouraged to reserve overlapping times. No walk-in shopping will be available.

For example, a family of six children would reserve five tickets between 10:00-10:30 a.m. and one ticket between 10:30-11:00 a.m., according to the DMI website.

“The kids come and pick out gifts for their family and friends, sometimes themselves,” Kime said with a smile. “We just kind of get into the spirit of giving together.”

After children have selected a present(s), volunteers also assist with wrapping and tagging. All gifts available for selection are $15 or less.

Who volunteers and how to get involved

Kime said volunteers come from throughout the community, several of which are parents or youth who shopped at the Tiny Tim Shoppe as children.

“It’s (Tiny Tim Shoppe) been going on for almost 30 years,” she said. “So we have multiple generations which come through (the Christmas store).”

This year’s edition of the Christmas store marks 21 years of involvement for Kime.

Other groups involved with volunteering include Key Club members from local schools, student government groups, and area sports teams, Kime said.

Furthermore, corporate groups from local businesses often volunteer to promote team bonding experience, she added, and also donate needed materials such as wrapping paper and gift bags.

Those interested in volunteering can sign-up online for a three-hour time block or for the entire day.

Explore downtown Mansfield during the holidays

Kime said downtown Mansfield is a great place to be during the holiday season and encourages community members to attend the downtown Christmas tree lighting.

The annual tree lighting will take place Dec. 1 in front of the Richland Carrousel Park, 75 N. Main St., at 6 p.m.

“Many of the local businesses have performances, concerts, gift-cards, and all kinds of giveaways happening,” she said. “So, make sure you include the downtown as part of your holiday traditions.”

For more information about the Tiny Tim Shoppe, visit DMI online, contact Administrative Assistant Rh’yan Dotson (Rhyan@downtownmansfield.com) or call (419)-522-0099.