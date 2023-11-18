ONTARIO — The city of Ontario is still accepting comprehensive plan surveys to help contribute to its 20-year community plan.

Survey responses will help the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee determine what residents and city stakeholders want to see for future growth. The plan will include recommendations for community services and facilities, housing, economic development, land use, transportation and connectivity.

The survey, which is online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PlanOntario, will stay open throughout the planning process. It takes 5-10 minutes to complete, and anyone can pick up paper copies at 555 Stumbo Road.

The planning and economic development firm Reveille will organize the anonymous surveys and help the city develop a comprehensive plan across the next year.

Reveille president Glenn Grisdale said about 200 residents have responded so far and 650 middle and high school students completed a student survey. The survey began accepting responses in September.

Residents, business owners, employees and/or visiting shoppers are welcome to complete the survey. Grisdale said the steering committee wants another round of responses to determine what areas to focus on for initial conversations.

“We want to know what to plan and what’s important to our residents,” Mayor Randy Hutchinson said in October. “The residents know what the community needs more than anyone, so we invite everyone to give us feedback and try to plan for our future together.”

The 14-person steering committee will work closely with the city’s planning commission and economic development committee. Residents will also have opportunities for in-person feedback.

The goal of the comprehensive plan is to create a shared vision for the community while providing direction for growth and revitalization.

The entire process will take roughly one year and the Comprehensive Plan will be ready for adoption around the summer of 2024.