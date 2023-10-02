ONTARIO — The City of Ontario invites residents to help plan community growth through a survey with the Reveille planning group.

The planning and economic development firm is based in Bowling Green. The city contracted Reveille for a comprehensive 20-year plan for Ontario, which will start with anonymous community surveys.

“We want to know what to plan and what’s important to our residents,” said Mayor Randy Hutchinson. “The residents know what the community needs more than anyone, so we invite everyone to give us feedback and try to plan for our future together.”

Stakeholders can take a brief survey online or pick up printed copies at 555 Stumbo Road. The survey asks what area you live in, your position in the community, quality of life and priorities for city improvement.

Glenn Grisdale, Reveille president, said his firm keeps surveys open through the planning process.

“We try to help the community develop a vision,” he said. “People want to be inspired by the places they live in.

“I like to say that we’re eye doctors. The vision doesn’t come from us, it’s from the residents and we help implement it.”

A 13-member steering committee for the comprehensive plan will include council members, business leaders and students.

The committee includes Hutchinson, zoning inspector Michael Morton, 4th Ward City Councilman Josh Bradley, service-safety director Kris Knapp, Ontario Police Captain Robert Griefenstine, city engineer Mark Rufener, Ontario Local Schools superintendent Keith Strickler, Springfield Township trustee and sewer supervisor Paul Gleisinger, high school representative Jaslyn Lopez, middle school representative Elise LeHew, Richland Community Development Group director Barrett Thomas, community and business representative Kristen Arnold and Ontario Youth Sports director Kenn Spencer.

“The students will have a great perspective because they’re going to be our future,” Hutchinson said.

Plan expected for 2024 adoption

The survey responses will help the city explore initiatives like pedestrian mobility, land use, community services and economic development.

Bradley, who is the chair of Ontario’s economic development committee, said city leaders started talking about a comprehensive plan last March.

“I reached out to a lot of communities that had used the consultants we were looking at, and Reveille really shined,” Bradley said. “We’re definitely excited to get the ball rolling on this.”

There will also be a survey that Ontario students can take at school.

“I want Ontario to be a place where my kids can grow up and have their own families here, so getting that young person’s perspective is really important,” Bradley said.

The steering committee will continue discussions throughout next year and residents will also have opportunities for in-person feedback.

The steering committee will work closely with the city’s planning commission and economic development committee.

Service-safety director Kris Knapp or Bradley can answer questions about the comprehensive plan. Knapp’s office phone is 419-529-2495. Bradley’s phone is 419-295-1807.