Nancy Louise Huck, 77, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Nancy was born July 23, 1946 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Boehm) Huck. Athletic in her early years, she played fast pitch softball where she was a catcher. Nancy had a successful career of 50 years as a licensed veterinary technician. Her love for animals brought her to be the owner of her horse, Robin, and numerous cats, dogs and other animals (Nancy + The Zoo). Growing up as part of the Lutheran faith, she was a member of FOYAL, which was a group for young adult Lutherans. She was a member of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Nancy has many fond and cherished memories of her travels to the Holy Land, and Europe. Nancy used her musical talents singing in the Mansfield Choral Society. Spending time with her family, fond memories were made sharing a meal as a regular at Mansfield Restaurant.

Nancy is survived by her nephews, John Gaul, Matt Gaul, Andrew (Kimberly) Burton, and Christopher (Viviana) Burton; her great-nephews, Kristopher Gaul, Tim (Amy) Gaul, Nathan Burton, Lucas Burton, Joshua Burton, Zachary Burton, Tyler Burton, Alexander Burton, Samuel Burton and Gabriel Burton; her great-great-nieces and great-great-nephew, Erabell, Timothy and Natalia Gaul; and many beloved church family, cousins, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Jane (Larry) Gaul and Susan Marie Burton; and a close friend, Reverend Marilou Brook.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 1:00-2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 525 W. Cook Rd. Memorial services will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Katherine Pennington officiating. She will be laid to rest at a private family graveside at Mansfield Cemetery.

