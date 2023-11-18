Jordan L. Case, 22, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Jordan was born in Mansfield, Ohio on August 20, 2001. He was the son of Sonny Flannery and Jessica (Case) Hunter. Jordan was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. Selfless, Jordan was willing to give and share generously; as he was very good hearted and genuinely a good person. He has many interests that kept him busy in life. He was a sports fanatic and loved cheering for the Cleveland Cavs. His phone was never far from his hand and could often be found playing his favorite video games. He was a connoisseur of deviled eggs.

He was deeply loved and will be missed by his mother and step-father, Jessica (Joe) Hunter; his father and step-mother, Sonny (Krissy) Flannery; his siblings, Sonny (Mike Tom) Jones, Dillon (Jess) Flannery, Chelsy Miller, Colten Flannery, Phoenix Hunter, Ireland Flannery, and Falon Flannery; his step-siblings, Keaton and Kelsea Hunter; his grandma, Sherry (Rick) Bailey; his aunts and uncles, Jason Flannery, Chris (Michelle) Case, Shannon (Melissa) Case, David (Alana) Case, Brandi Matthews, Jamie Rhodes, and Everett Jordan; and a host of nieces and nephews with a very close nephew, Jagger Hively.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jarrett Hively; his grandmother, Arlene Adkins; an aunt, Tammy Flannery; and a cousin, Joseph Andrews.

Family and friends may visit from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Pastor Hank Webb will officiate the funeral service on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 am at the funeral home. Jordan will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery.

