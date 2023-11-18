RIPLEY TOWNSHIP – Two 18-year-olds were killed early Saturday morning after a one-vehicle crash, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Aaron James Casey, 18, of Shreve, was the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500, while Kody Adams, 18, of Wooster was the passenger. Both teens were pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol reported.

The incident took place at 2:30 a.m. on State Route 514 at the intersection of State Route 754 in Wayne County, according to the Patrol.

The on-scene investigation revealed that a dark blue Dodge Ram 1500 was northbound on State Route 514 and drove off the right side of the road before striking a ditch and culvert.

The pickup truck then became engulfed in flames as it came to final rest within the intersection of State Route 514 and State Route 754.

According to the Patrol, it appears that alcohol and or drugs did contribute to this crash.

Neither occupant appeared to have a seatbelt on at the time of crash, the Patrol stated. At this time, the crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by West Holmes Fire and EMS, Clinton Township Fire and EMS, Bully Dawgs Towing, and the Holmes County Coroner.