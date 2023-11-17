Robert E. Adkins, age 74, died Thursday, November 16, 2023, at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.

Born January 27, 1949, to Elwood and Nannie (Ferguson) Adkins in Frenchburg, Kentucky, Robert was a lifelong area resident. A 1967 graduate of Shelby High School, he was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and had assisted in directing traffic for the inauguration of President Richard Nixon in 1969. Robert had worked as a forklift operator at Crain for numerous years before his retirement.

Robert will be remembered as a wonderful and loving person. He was a member of the Tiro Northern United Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, walking, hiking, and bowling. Above all, Robert’s joy in life was being with his family and friends.

He is survived by siblings Reverend ST Adkins, earl Adkins, John Adkins, Gary Adkins, Phyllis Hamons, and Wanda Manning; seven grandchildren Mikayla and Brayden Carpenter whom he has raised, Erica Stuart, Jason, Lisa, Amy Roberts and Malachi Carpenter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Genevieve Adkins in 2017, six siblings Della Neeley, Dorothy Steele, Mary Amburgey, Claris Kemplin and infant twins Carol & Darrell Adkins.

Services to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family.

