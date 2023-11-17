MADISON TOWNSHIP — The annual Cram the Cruiser event has begun at numerous locations in Richland County.

Richland County, Local law enforcement agencies are putting on the Cram the Cruiser event again throughout this weekend at several local stores.

The Cram the Cruiser event is for collecting non-perishable food items to help stock the shelves of our local food banks.

You might see a patrol parked outside of your local grocery store this weekend where we encourage you to meet and greet some of your local law enforcement officers.

Take this time to get to know them and if you can, help them Cram the Cruiser

full of items.

The stores where the collections will take place are, Kroger’s on Ashland Road. Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

The Kroger’s on Lexington Avenue on Monday starting at 9 a.m.

It will begin at Walmart on Possum Run Road on Friday starting at 2 p.m. and Sunday starting at 8 a.m.

Please come out and help us make this a success.