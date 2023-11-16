Minnie L. Carper, 85, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Minnie was born in Grayson, Kentucky on February 6, 1938. She was the daughter of William and Barbara (Porter) Gose. Minnie took pride in her home and always had beautiful potted hanging plants for her porch. She enjoyed playing bingo and watching old westerns.

Minnie is survived by her children, Sherry (David) Neuhardt and Tim (Rachel) Carper; her grandchildren, Tark (Sarah) Neuhardt, Abby Carper, Paige (Collin) Fox, Chase Carper, Caitlyn Carper, Kelee Carper, Kyla Toray, Janae Mack and Miya Mack; her great-grandchildren, Melanie Wilson, Aubree Tackett, and Karlee Tackett; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph Carper; her daughter, Jacqueline Carper and her siblings.

There will be no public services observed. Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the Carper family.

