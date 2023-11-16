It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of John David Deibig Jr., a beloved husband, a devoted father, a cherished brother, and a mentor to many youth in the area. John departed this world on November 15, 2023, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be etched in the hearts of all who knew him.

Born on October 1, 1967, to the late John “Jack” Sr. and Frances “Fran” (McNamara) Deibig. John had a passion for life that was matched only by his unwavering love for his family. His greatest joy came from being a loving husband to his devoted wife, Christine (Lybarger) Deibig, a doting father to their son, Zachary Deibig, and a reluctant cat dad. Together, they created a bond rooted in love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

John’s adventurous spirit was exemplified by his willingness to accompany Christine on her escapades to explore haunted places in search of ghosts, no matter how crazy the idea sounded. John also was able to drag Christine on a couple of his favorite trips to Bourbon country. They shared a love for adventure that allowed them to create countless stories that will be cherished.

Sports played a significant role in John’s life. As a standout lineman on the 1985 Galion Tiger State Championship team, he proudly represented his high school, receiving All-Ohio honors. After High School, John would attend Capital University where he would continue his education, and football career. Even in his coaching days, he found great joy in guiding and mentoring young football enthusiasts, especially his own son, Zach. John’s dedication to the sport extended beyond the field, as he was a founding member of the Galion Gridiron Club, where he tirelessly contributed to the fundraising efforts to help all Tiger athletic programs.

As an avid fan, John lived and breathed his allegiance to the Galion Tigers, Ohio State, and the Cleveland Browns. He possessed an unwavering loyalty that was contagious to those around him, and if you were lucky enough to enjoy a game with John, you were also a fan of whatever team he was watching.

In addition to his loving wife, and son, John leaves behind his twin sister who he always boasted being 5 minutes older than, Michelle Deibig of Mansfield, and sister, Denise (James) Hayes of Mansfield; best friends and their son: Ron (Kim) Lloyd, and Hunter Lloyd; in-laws: Gary and Eveyln Burnside of Galion; nieces and nephews: Jordan, Jake, and Megan Hayes; and all of his bonus kids that came through his son Zach and his friends.

Friends may call on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. A celebration of life will be at the funeral home held on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 11:00am with Pastor Christine Burns officiating.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association; PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Those wishing to share a memory of John or send condolences to the Deibig family way do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of John David Deibig, Jr.

Funeral Home: Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; Galion

Website: www.masfh.com