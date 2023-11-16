Jeffery Michael “Jeff” Belcik, age 47, of Crestline, died naturally and unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 while in Pennsylvania where he was traveling for business.

Jeff was born July 21, 1976 in Oregon, Ohio to Thomas Charles and Kathleen (Jarosz) Belcik. Jeff was a 1994 graduate of Rossford High School where he played football and baseball and was incredibly proud to consider himself an alumnus of The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business. A loyal and dedicated employee, Jeff worked for the same company for 28 years beginning in the warehouse at what was then Ozburn-Hessey Logistics and working his way up the ranks to his current role as VP of Field IT at GEODIS.

As it was kindly written by a co-worker, “Jeff started his career on the warehouse floor and has always felt most comfortable in the warehouse- ready to help in whatever way was needed. He was always willing to teach me the ropes of the warehouse when I first entered this role, and whenever I called him to help, he made me feel that he was happy to be there, never out of obligation.” This summary was not only true of him at work, but it exemplifies what made Jeff Belcik the man he was. He was always present, was never “voluntold” but always the first to volunteer, and would consistently be the person who would stand up and do his part when no one else offered.

A member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Jeff had served as the Director of PSR and coached CYO basketball for the Panthers. He was a proud supporter of Crestline Bulldog Athletics, currently serving as the Treasurer for the Crestline Athletic Boosters, and consistently was working the scoreboard, keeping the books, coaching, and ever present as a fan. Jeff was an enthusiast of The Ohio State University Buckeyes and even stayed strong a Detroit Tigers fan through the good and the bad. Traveling to visit baseball stadiums was a must and, together with his son, Finnegan, had been to 22 of the 30. In addition, Jeff was always the greatest host and chef at “Lake Belcik” where so many family and friends have celebrated and shared memories over BBQ or campfire with a cold beer. Jeff was kind, easy to love, and hard to dislike- strangers rarely existed in his world.

Jeff is survived by his wife of nearly 18 years, Molly Jean (Finnegan) Belcik, whom he wed on October 22, 2005; their children: Finnegan, Bridget, and Rudy; parents: Tom and Kathy Belcik of Perrysburg; brother and sister-in-law: Jim and Jennifer Belcik of North Ridgeville and their children: Lucy and Nicholas; mother-in-law: Barbara Finnegan of Crestline; in-laws: Tanya Hartings, Shannon Finnegan, Rhonda (Dave) Gregson, Erin Finnegan, and Megan (Madison) Ratliff and their families; God parents: Rosalie Richards and Richard Jarosz; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends. Jeff was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Henry and Mary Jarosz; paternal grandparents: George and Florence Smith; and father-in-law: Ronald Finnegan.

Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, November 19, 2023 from 1-6 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875 where a wake service will take place at 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11 am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 5742 State Route 61 South, Shelby, Ohio 44875. Fr. Jeff Smith will be the celebrant with burial following in the church cemetery.

For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made for a fund to be established assisting with the Belcik children’s college education. Checks can be made payable to Molly Belcik and left in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be left on Jeff's obituary on the funeral home's website

