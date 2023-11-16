Devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, Carol Jean Howe, 97, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born on the Stahl family farm on September 14, 1926 in Butler, Ohio, to Francis Stahl and Velma Wineland-Dorsey Stahl. Carol loved playing with her three church friends, Janice, Erma and Carolyn, while their mothers prepared for ice cream socials held at their church.

Carol married Claude Robert Howe on October 27, 1951. The two were each other’s lifelong companions and friends. They were blessed with three children: Sharon (Carl) Mounts, Gary (Carol) Howe and Pamela (Carl) Adams; seven grandchildren, Tonya (Troy) Magers, Carla (Dan) Tuttle, Amanda (Robert) Bragg, Brandy (Matt) Taracko, David (Michelle) Howe, Jennifer Adams-Baker and Abbie Adams-Spears; seventeen great-grandchildren (in order by age), Brandon (Erin) Magers, Dacota (Jonah) Eby, Brooklyn (Tyler) Shank, Brennan (Autumn) Magers, Morgan Tuttle, Koalten Baker, Sophia Taracko, Rylynn Baker, Tyler Magers, Eva Taracko, Tiarra Magers, Claudia Magers, Desiray Magers, Liam Howe, Joey Taracko, Cora Bragg and Morgan Howe; and five great-great grandchildren, David Eby, Leah Eby, Alaina Eby, Mila Magers and Lillian Eby.

Carol had one title that made her most proud, and that was Meemee. Her great and great-great grandchildren had the honor of calling her this. If you had asked Carol what her greatest accomplishment was she would have told you, “I got to live to see five generations!”

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Church, 1574 Ohio 96, Ashland, Ohio 44805.

