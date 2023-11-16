Brooke Lee Beringeul (nee Kelso)

Brooke Lee Beringuel (nee Kelso) age 41. Passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Loving husband of Junwyn. Beloved mother of Miles and Zane. Daughter of Tracy Seyfors (Bruce) and Steven Kelso (Nonette).Sister of Leeann Butler (Joe), Kevin Kelso, Alyssa Hutchison (John) and Hannah Seyfors. Dear Aunt of Kirstein Beringuel, Jeanrhay Beringuel (Karen), Jared Beringuel (Abby), Malaya Beringuel, Aiza Beringuel, Rosie Beringuel and Gianna Hutchison. Niece of Denise Moyer (Ed), Jon Kelso (Tasha) and Toby Hookey (Kevin). Granddaughter of John Hoffman (Betty Jane) and Buenaventura Beringuel (Gloria) and Carol Kelso.

Family and friends are received at HOLOWCHAK FUNERAL HOME; 5548 State Rd. Parma OH 44134 on Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM for a Celebration of Life. Additional information for Events and ordering flowers can be found on www.HOLOWCHAKFUNERALHOME.COM

Funeral Home: Holowchak Funeral Home

Website: .HOLOWCHAKFUNERALHOME.COM