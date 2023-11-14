Joseph “Joe” Glen Boyd, Sr., a beloved husband and father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at his residence in Crestline, at the age of 82. He was born on August 12, 1941, to the late Charles Boyd and Edith (Bowen) Cervenka in Kingsport, TN. Joe’s warm smile, kind heart, and gentle demeanor endeared him to all who knew him.

Joe cherished the simple joys of life, finding fulfillment in his loving relationship with his wife, Evelyn Boyd for 64 years. Their enduring marriage was a testament to the strength of their bond and served as an inspiration to all. Together, they created countless cherished memories, overcoming the challenges they faced with unwavering love and support.

Joe graduated from Crestline High School, Class of 1959. Joe played for the Crestline Merchants baseball team. He was employed at Haines TV and then owned and operated his own TV repair shop. Afterwards Joe was employed by Gorman Rupp, retiring in 2002. There wasn’t anything that Joe couldn’t fix. Joe’s passion for life was evident in his love for fishing and golfing in the great outdoors. Joe enjoyed bowling, working on cars, and attending the Indianapolis 500 car races. Joe embraced every moment with enthusiasm and a positive outlook, reminding those around him to appreciate the simple pleasures that life had to offer.

Joe will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Evelyn Boyd, his children, Joseph “Glen” (Renee) Boyd, Jr., Julie (Kenny) King, Kevin (Kathy) Boyd, all of Crestline, and Quinten (Kim) Boyd of Bucyrus, twelve grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, his siblings, Mary Wambold of Mansfield, Peggy (Bill) Blubaugh of Las Vegas, NV, and numerous nieces and nephews. He leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and joy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother Woody Boyd.

Friends may call on Friday, November 17, 2023, from 1:00 PM until the time of the funeral services at 3:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, 44827, with Pastor Chris Spencer officiating.

The family kindly requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2131 Park Ave. W, Ontario, OH 44906, or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1981, Cleveland, OH 44106, as Joe had a deep commitment to supporting those in need throughout his lifetime.

