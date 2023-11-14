Jeffrey Rickels, age 65, resident of Crestline, passed away Monday, November 13, 2023 at the Crestline Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Born November 2, 1958 in Ohio to Jack and Thelma Rickels, Jeff had been an area resident the majority of his life. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and served from 1976-1981. Jeff was self employed entrepreneur, and had worked as a tile layer.

Jeff was a talented artist and caricature drawer. A self taught DJ and dreamer, he loved to tell jokes and make people laugh.

He is survived by his two sons, Brandon (Crystal Sanborn) Rickels of Mansfield, Aaron Rickels of Florida and their mother Nanci Friedrich.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.

