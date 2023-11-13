MANSFIELD – Community members will have a chance to “secure the bag,” directly talk with employers and gain knowledge at the Urban Entrepreneurial Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Mid-Ohio Conference Center, 890 W. 4th Street, Mansfield.

This Urban Entrepreneurial Expo luncheon is part of the North End Job Fair and is being presented by the community organization Restored Visions, along with Hope Alignment, which is a group of churches comprised of: Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, Providence Baptist Church, Kingdom Grace Fellowship Church, Maddox Memorial Temple COGIC, and Latter Rain Church of God in Christ.

The event is also in collaboration with the North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC) and several other community organizations.

The purpose of this job fair is to align hope in the North End community, particularly the 14- to 24-year-old demographic, by providing opportunities to explore entrepreneurship, employment, career and educational options.

A free lunch will be provided and potential employees can learn about starting their own businesses and/or learn skills to help you become more employable.

There will be representatives from the Minority Business Association Center (MBAC) as well as other employers to be announced soon. Resource tables will be available, also announced soon.

For more information or to become involved, contact Julia Lawson, NECIC Business Development Coordinator at 419-522-1611.