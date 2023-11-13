MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison’s local coffee shop Pump & Grind is celebrating its first anniversary by thanking customers with deals all week.

Owner Jessica Backensto has added a food menu, events and more since the shop opened in November 2022.

The deals for Nov. 13 – 18 are below:

MEGA SAVINGS MONDAY: Purchase a Pump & Grind shirt and get 50% off of your specialty drink

MAGIC PHRASE TUESDAY: Come in and say “HAPPY BIRTHDAY PUMP & GRIND” for 15% off of your purchase! Join us for a ribbon cutting celebration at 2 p.m.

WACKY WEDNESDAY: Take a guess at the coffee bean count for a chance to win a prize basket donated by Tyler Amos from Haring Realty!

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Bring in your own coffee mug (24oz or less) for your favorite drink, AND get 10% off of it!

FREAKY FRIDAY: Dougie & Keith will be here playing music and singing your favorite tunes from 2-5pm. Wear your favorite band shirt, ’60s hippie gear, ’70s disco, or ’80s punk wear to get 15% off of your drink purchase!

SINGING SATURDAY — COMMUNITY KARAOKE! Bring your best singing voice and join us for family fun karaoke from 1-4 p.m. with DJ Jess! Drawing for our MEGA BIRTHDAY BASKET will be at 7:30pm!

Pump & Grind is located at 1290 Park Ave. East. It is open Monday–Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store is located at 1290 Park Ave. East and can be reached at 419-775-7947 or on Facebook.