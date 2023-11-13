Marilyn Williamson, 91 of Lexington, Ohio passed away at home on Friday, November 10, 2023. Marilyn was born December 6, 1931, in Centralia, Illinois to Robert M. Sr. and Muriel (Greenwalt) Jones. She was married on December 29, 1951, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elmwood, Illinois to the late James (Jim) H. Williamson. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Mansfield, Ohio where they resided most her life except for ten years when they lived in Sidney, Ohio. After retirement from Sprint, they spent twenty-three winters in Mesa, Arizona where she took up China painting. Marilyn was also an avid reader.

Marilyn is survived by seven children: Catherine (Robert) Tenney of Sidney, OH; John (finance Julie) Williamson of University City, MO; Dan (Saroya) Williamson of Ladera Ranch, CA; Terri (Mark) Cullen of Lexington, OH; Sam (Cindy) Williamson of Defiance, OH; James Williamson, Jr. of Vienna, VA; and Patrick (Tammy) Williamson of Fenwick, MI. Marilyn had twenty-seven grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She also lives behind her beloved dog, Izzy.

Friends and family may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at Snyder Funeral Home Lexington, 2553 Lexington Avenue. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 104 W. First St. Mansfield, Ohio at 12:30 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2023. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.

The family would like to express their gratitude to SouthernCare especially Keri, Marti and Leann; to Dr G and his staff. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to

the Elmwood Community Foundation, Crossroads Church Ontario with notation for Children’s Christmas Fund and Catholic charities.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Marilyn’s family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolences on her obituary page at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Funeral Home: Snyder Lexington Avenue Family Owned Funeral Home

Website: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com