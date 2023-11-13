BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Art Center, 1810 E. Mansfield St. in Bucyrus, is hosting a Winter Holiday Shop on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We would like to display your art,” the organization stated in a press release. “We invite you to submit holiday and winter-themed art pieces including traditional art as well as decorative items such as tree trimmings, figurines, wreaths, etc.”

Deadline for submission is Tuesday, Nov. 21. All sales will follow our usual consignment agreement of 20% commission and you must be a member to display work for sale.

You will have the option to leave this artwork with us and have it for sale during our special open hours during the holiday season or pick it up the following week, if desired. Please email info@crawfordcountyartcenter.com or text/call our Director at 419-617-5940 to arrange art drop-off.

P.s. We will be having a bake sale fundraiser! If you are interested in donating items for the sale, please reach out to info@crawfordcountyartcenter.com

Crawford-opoly

The Crawford County Art Center is participating in Crawford-opoly. Start collecting property cards by visiting participating businesses.

The organization asks only that you like us on Facebook and tag us in any pictures you take at the center.

Collect property cards and complete a color section to be entered into a drawing to win gift cards from the businesses in that section. Fill up at least half the board (25 businesses) to be entered into the GRAND PRIZE drawing.

Food Drive

The Crawford County Art Center is partnering with New Day Ministries Food Pantry. Food is a human right and is an immediate and tangible way to help someone.

We accept donations of non-perishable food in jars, cans, bottles and sealed packets.

These goods will be donated to the New Day Ministries Food Pantry regularly and at the end of our drive (12-12-23) to support our local community.