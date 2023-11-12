CRESTLINE — Sunrise Cooperative, a leading agricultural provider located on State Route 598 in Crestline, has announced the successful completion of its latest expansion project.

This endeavor, totaling nearly $8 million, increases the location’s facilities, capabilities, and equipment. Sunrise Cooperative Crestline location retained its 30 full-time employees as well as its six part-time employees.

Agronomy Branch Manager, Steve Niese, shared his insight on the project.

“The goal of all these investments is to keep product moving and create efficiencies for our customer-owners,” Niese said. “Sunrise has been at our Crestline location for 13 years, and the community has been welcoming and business friendly.”

The expansion project encompasses a wide range of enhancements aimed at boosting efficiency and ensuring top-tier service for their valued customers.

The project included the construction of a new warehouse, seed bin, grain dump pit, an outbound scale, the addition of new tanks for fertilizers, and a grain bin capable of holding 2 million bushels of grain, equipped with advanced fan capabilities to preserve product quality.

In line with their dedication to innovation, Sunrise Cooperative also invested in computer and IT equipment, as well as software upgrades to streamline their operations.

The Crestline branch of Sunrise Cooperative also plays a pivotal role in distributing PCT Sunrise, a progressive crop nutrient line aimed at optimizing fertilization and protection throughout the growing season.

This innovative product line, coupled with a wide variety of seed treatments, are only a couple of examples of Sunrise Cooperative’s commitment to advancing agricultural practices.

Crestline’s mayor, Linda Horning-Pitt, expressed her support for the expansion project.

“As the Mayor of our vibrant village, I couldn’t be more thrilled to witness the exciting expansion of Sunrise Cooperative,” Horning-Pitt said. “Their growth is a testament to our community’s resilience and the dedication of our hardworking citizens. Together, we’re shaping a brighter future right here in Crestline.”

Sunrise Cooperative

Sunrise Cooperative is a leading agricultural provider committed to helping farmers succeed by delivering top-quality products, innovative solutions, and exceptional service.

With a strong presence in Crestline, Ohio, Sunrise Cooperative serves the needs of farmers and growers across the region, offering a comprehensive range of agricultural products and services.

For more information, visit https://www.sunriseco-op.com/locations/crestline-agronomy.