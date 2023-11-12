MANSFIELD — Sun Graphics customers will see new leadership at the Longview Avenue office following founder Diane Brown announcing her retirement.

“I felt like it was time,” the 76-year-old president and CEO said. “The new owners, Victor and Vang Enriquez, are ready to serve you with the same dedication and professionalism you’ve always experienced from Sun Graphics.”

The Enriquez couple are based north of Columbus in Powell, Ohio but will be in the office during the business’ operating hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Friday.

“We’d love to say hi to anyone who wants to come visit,” said Vang Enriquez, senior business development manager.

Victor Enriquez has a background working in the manufacturing sector and said he and his wife were interested in buying Sun Graphics to try something new.

“Obviously, there’s a lot to learn here, but I’m excited,” he said. “There’s plenty of details to keep track of in a printing company, because you can kind of look at newsletters, brochures and mailing materials as their own little businesses.”

Victor will be the company’s president and CEO. He said the new owners are working to learn the processes Brown set in place and establish a rapport with employees.

“It’s been a good fit so far, and we’re hoping to grow the business once we get to know the industry more,” he said.

Brown said Victor’s manufacturing knowledge will serve the company well.

“With Victor’s engineering background, fascination with quality control and attention to detail — and Vang’s financial experience — the successful transition into the next 40 years is assured,” she said.

“I enjoy getting to know them more every day. They’ll be a great fit for Sun Graphics.”

Brown thanks community for support & memories

Brown founded Sun Printing and Copy Center in 1983 and later renamed the business Sun Graphics. She said one of her proudest accomplishments was running the Heart of Ohio magazine for about 10 years.

“The printing industry and the area we live in has changed tremendously in the past 40 years,” she said. “There were 30-something printers when I started and now there’s just a handful of us left locally.”

Brown estimated the business serves hundreds of clients on a monthly or quarterly basis.

“We do a lot of newsletters and print marketing materials,” she said. “We try to be a one-stop shop from design to mailing.”

The Enriquez couple officially took ownership of Sun Graphics in late October and have been working closely with Brown through the transition.

“Diane has been so awesome helping us out these first weeks,” Vang Enriquez said. “I don’t think we could have made it without her guidance. She’s set a great legacy of customer service and we’re just following that.”

Brown said her plans after retirement include volunteering, traveling and spending more time with family.

“My nine grandkids are about grown now, but I have some great-grandkids and two on the way,” she said. “I’ll still be busy, just with other things.”

Sun Graphics is located at 41 E. Longview Ave. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Friday. Customers can reach the business at 419-524-6277 or online at sungraphicsinc.com.