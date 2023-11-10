MANSFIELD – Richland Gives, an online giving event, will start at 7 a.m. on Nov. 13 and culminate on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

The day is designed to encourage everyone to contribute to local nonprofits they care about through a single giving platform/website.

The Richland County Foundation is hosting the day to build capacity, grow philanthropy and make the community stronger. Since its inception in 2015, Richland Gives has raised close to $2.5 million.

The online giving event will allow Richland County nonprofit organizations to raise funds and awareness as well as cultivate new donors and reinvigorate lapsed donors.

There are 105 local charities registered for the event.

Thanks to the generosity of donors at the Richland County Foundation, $80,000 in incentives will be awarded as grants to participating organizations, beyond what they raise from online donations.

Additional prize grants will be awarded to the nonprofits during Richland Gives. For more

details or to donate go to richlandgives.org.