MANSFIELD: Ralph E. Treadway, 67, of Mansfield, passed away November 5, 2023 following a brief illness.

The son of Ralph Eugene and Teresa Agnes (Horning) Treadway, Ralph was born November 15, 1955 in Mansfield. A proud United States Marine, Ralph had been stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Ralph was honorably discharged on October 15, 1976 with the rank of Private First Class.

Hard working Ralph worked as a machine operator for UBrand. He also drove for his Amish friends.

Ralph loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He hunted deer and rabbit and always fished with his grandson Elijah. Ralph was kind and giving, he was a down to earth people person.

He is survived by his children Dawn (Brian) Rietschlin, Brian (Jillian) Treadway, Elizabeth Treadway; grandchildren Emily and Elijah Treadway, Jesse Soria, Tiffany, Taylor and Georgia Jackson, and Teagan Treadway; great grandchildren Lucas and Nathan Soria; sisters Ruth (David) Banks and Susan (Harry) Reedy; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Ginger and Fred Antrican; along with nieces, nephews and extended family.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Linda Treadway; sister Joanne Rix; mother-in-law and father-in-law Nellie and Clarence Wisenbarger; special nephews Jason Antrican and Jason Reedy.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11 am at Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where his family will receive friends to hour prior from 10 am – 11 am. Minister James Diehl will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses. Please make checks payable to Snyder Funeral Homes.

